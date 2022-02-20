One killed in crash on Highway 14 in La Crosse County

TOWN OF SHELBY, Wis. (WXOW) - A 59-year-old woman is killed in a one vehicle crash late Sunday afternoon in the Town of Shelby along Highway 14/61.
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said it happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of H. Helke Road.
Based on the initial investigation by the sheriff's office, they said it appears that the vehicle the woman was driving was headed westbound when it went into the westbound ditch. After traveling there for some distance, the vehicle then went up an embankment and rolled over numerous times.
The woman was thrown from the vehicle. Although medical assistance was given as soon as emergency responders arrived, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Highway 14/61 was closed for approximately two hours due to the crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office and La Crosse County Medical Examiner.