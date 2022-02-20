 Skip to main content
...An Extended Period Of Snow And A Wintry Mix Monday Into Tuesday...

.A winter storm is expected to bring a messy wintry mix of
precipitation to the area Monday into Tuesday. Precipitation will
move in Monday with a wintry mix expected south of Interstate 94
with mainly snow to the north. The wintry mix could produce some
minor ice accumulations and create hazardous travel conditions,
especially on untreated surfaces. The wintry mix is expected to
continue Monday night into Tuesday for areas mainly south of
Interstate 90 with some ice accumulations of one to two tenths of
an inch possible.

North of the wintry mix, mainly snow will occur with storm total
accumulations of 3 to 7 inches possible. Most of this snow is
expected to fall Tuesday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa,
511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.

&&

One killed in crash on Highway 14 in La Crosse County

  • Updated
  • 0
la crosse county sheriff-squad side 3.jpg

TOWN OF SHELBY, Wis. (WXOW) - A 59-year-old woman is killed in a one vehicle crash late Sunday afternoon in the Town of Shelby along Highway 14/61. 

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said it happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of H. Helke Road. 

Based on the initial investigation by the sheriff's office, they said it appears that the vehicle the woman was driving was headed westbound when it went into the westbound ditch. After traveling there for some distance, the vehicle then went up an embankment and rolled over numerous times. 

The woman was thrown from the vehicle. Although medical assistance was given as soon as emergency responders arrived, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Highway 14/61 was closed for approximately two hours due to the crash. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office and La Crosse County Medical Examiner.  

