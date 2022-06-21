One killed in Crawford County motorcycle crash

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - A 68-year-old man dies of injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash last week near Gays Mills in Crawford County.
Sheriff Dale McCullick said that Larry Klotzbuecher of Scandinavia, Wisconsin was riding with a group of motorcyclists on County Road S in Haney Township on Friday, June 17.
When he tried to make a right turn onto Little Haney Rd., he lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown.
Klotzbuecher was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash according to the sheriff's office.
He was taken by Ocooch Mtn. Rescue to Vernon Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The sheriff's office said Klotzbuecher later died from the injuries he received in the crash.
An investigation by the sheriff's office showed that speed was the cause of the crash.