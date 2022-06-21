 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Maximum heat index values around 100.

* WHERE...La Crosse County.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

One killed in Crawford County motorcycle crash

By Dani Smith

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - A 68-year-old man dies of injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash last week near Gays Mills in Crawford County. 

Sheriff Dale McCullick said that Larry Klotzbuecher of Scandinavia, Wisconsin was riding with a group of motorcyclists on County Road S in Haney Township on Friday, June 17. 

When he tried to make a right turn onto Little Haney Rd., he lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown. 

Klotzbuecher was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash according to the sheriff's office. 

He was taken by Ocooch Mtn. Rescue to Vernon Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. 

The sheriff's office said Klotzbuecher later died from the injuries he received in the crash. 

An investigation by the sheriff's office showed that speed was the cause of the crash. 