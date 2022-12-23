One killed in interstate crash in Jackson County

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - One person is dead after a traffic accident on I-94 Thursday.
According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver of a GMC Sierra was headed westbound on the interstate when they rear-ended a slower moving vehicle in front of them. They then went off the road, and struck a tractor trailer that was on the shoulder.
Despite efforts by troopers on the scene, the man, identified as Robert J. Leonhardt, 79, of Rosendale, Wisconsin, later died from his injuries.
Traffic was moving slower at the time of the fatal accident because of another crash being cleared in the same location, officials said.
The Wisconsin State Patrol said Leonhardt was wearing a seatbelt during the crash.