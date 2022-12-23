 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Blizzard Conditions Continue Tonight West of the Mississippi
River...

.Blizzard conditions are ongoing in southeast Minnesota and
northeast Iowa. No travel advisories have been issued for
northern Iowa. East of the Mississippi River, strong winds may
result in localized drifting of snow over roadways and brief
whiteout conditions, but widespread blizzard conditions are no
longer forecast.

Wind chills remain bitterly cold with values of 30 to 35 degrees
below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in
these conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Wind chill
values of 30 to 35 degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Winds gradually subside late tonight with improving
visibilities.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce
visibilities and drift over roadways. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches possibly result in sporadic power outages.
The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes. The hazardous conditions will impact the
evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

One killed in interstate crash in Jackson County

Wisconsin-State-Patrol-Side-2
By Kevin Millard

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - One person is dead after a traffic accident on I-94 Thursday. 

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver of a GMC Sierra was headed westbound on the interstate when they rear-ended a slower moving vehicle in front of them. They then went off the road, and struck a tractor trailer that was on the shoulder.  

Despite efforts by troopers on the scene, the man, identified as Robert J. Leonhardt, 79, of Rosendale, Wisconsin, later died from his injuries. 

Traffic was moving slower at the time of the fatal accident because of another crash being cleared in the same location, officials said. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol said Leonhardt was wearing a seatbelt during the crash. 