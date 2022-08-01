One killed in Jackson County crash

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A Nekoosa man is dead after a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in City Point township in Jackson County.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said it happened on Highway 54 near Panter Road just past 2 p.m.
Arriving deputies found a man laying in the road. He had been thrown from his vehicle when it crashed.
The investigation showed the vehicle went into the westbound ditch then rolled. The man, Zachary A. Ross, 28, was ejected from the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.