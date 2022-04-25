One killed in Jackson County crash

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Black River Falls.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Highway 54 in the Town of Brockway around 12:47 p.m.
The sheriff's office said that when rescue personnel arrived, one of the drivers was found deceased.
No other information is being released at this time. The sheriff's office said that the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
The names of the people involved in the collision aren't being released pending family notification.
The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by Black River Falls EMS, BRF Fire Department, Ho-Chunk Police Department, Jackson County Highway Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.