One of A Kind

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WXOW) - He's the longest-serving representative of Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, and at the end of this year, Rep. Ron Kind is calling it a career in Washington, D.C.
Still someone who calls the Town of Campbell home, it starts with the commute for Rep. Kind. Almost every time Congress is in session, he takes an early-week flight from La Crosse, a little more than 800 miles to Washington, before spending the next few days quite literally living and breathing politics. For all of what many consider the gridlock on Capitol Hill, the pace is relentless.
"It can be crazy, and from the outside looking in, it might look even crazier," Rep. Kind said during our exclusive interview.
His day in D.C. begins much as it has the past 26 years. After the notoriously frugal Congressman gets up from another night on his office couch, he naturally needs a good stretch.
"We oftentimes do yoga early in the morning," said Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN)
Congressman Cooper, from Nashville, knows a thing or two after roughly four decades on the Hill.
"To have the patience that you need to have... We've both found yoga helps."
Son of a former Tennessee governor and brother of the Mayor of Nashville, the Volunteer State Democrat with an office view of the Capitol views Wisconsin's 3rd District Representative as one of his great friends.
"Ron is one of the all-time best, not just in this generation, but in American history. He's awesome," Rep. Cooper said. "A lot of issues we face are kind of technical, a lot of them really boring, but somebody's got to do it. Somebody's got to mind the store. Ron has been minding the store very well for 25 years now."
The pace of minding the store picks up pretty quickly. First, Rep. Kind participated in a briefing on the War in Ukraine. Due to the sensitive nature, we weren't allowed to sit in on that meeting.
Then at 10 a.m. the congressman made his way down three flights of stairs from his office in the Longworth Building to the Ways and Means Committee hearing room.
"...Which is reserved for our most important and effective members," said Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD)
One of the highest ranking members of the House of Representatives, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer took a few moments out of his jam-packed schedule to share with us thoughts on a colleague he said "speaks with deep conviction and great effectiveness" and one he calls a "very dear friend he’s truly going to miss."
Rep. Hoyer added, "Ron Kind is one of a kind, if you will, in many respects because he's so dedicated to doing his job effectively and honestly."
That job on this particular September day consisted of considering a series of bills, with bipartisan support, to address mental health challenges. The committee also marked-up another bill reauthorizing home visits for new mothers and infants, co-sponsored by Rep. Kind, and named in honor of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski who died in a car crash just the month prior.
Both bills would eventually pass out of committee on a voice vote. At press time, they still await consideration by the full House.
But, just 30 minutes into the hearing, Rep. Kind headed back up to his office to meet virtually with La Crosse area religious leaders talking about Israeli-Palestinian relations.
"It's like going to school. You're learning different things every day," Rep. Kind said.
At 11:15, the focus shifted to higher education. With six University of Wisconsin schools in the 3rd District, the Congressman sat down with new UW System President Jay Rothman.
Rep. Kind said, "I've found through the years if you can just listen to someone get in the same room, there's a lot of common ground we can be working on."
Challenges with enrollment, mixed feedback from student loan forgiveness and better utilization of UW Extension offices--all topics that reached the Representative's ear in the span of just 25 minutes before he went back to Ways and Means for a vote.
"He needs to worry about agriculture, industry, social justice, you go through a long list, and at a minimum, he has to be conversant," said Tim Size, Executive Director of the Rural WI Health Cooperative.
A conversation with Mr. Size and other rural health representatives followed in the early afternoon.
"Particularly with rural health, organizations are relatively small, they're vulnerable," Size said. "We're looking for a more steady course. Ron's a good example of a leader that's helped create that steady course."
The steady course of the Congressman's day continued just 30 minutes later when he went over to the Capitol for a vote on the House floor. While Rep. Kind said that it never quite seems like reality working in a building like the Capitol, it's the real connections that he's made with his colleagues over the years that make it a special place to be. And a place on this particular day, the Congressman said he took a vote to protect.
"We did, yeah. We're trying to make clear what the Electoral College is all about and the role of the Vice President in all of this. I commend Mike Pence. He was a friend of mine when we served in the House together and we had a lot of interaction when he was Vice President. It was not easy for him to uphold The Constitution," Rep. Kind said.
"That's really the genius of America. Our Founders gave us a document, The Constitution, that's been remarkably enduring," added Rep. Cooper. "Americans should never take that for granted. One of the reasons we're the envy of the world are people like Ron Kind...Ron was honored recently by the Ambassador from Great Britain. Even during the queen's funeral, they had a ceremony to honor Ron."
Another ceremony rounded out the busy schedule--this one also to honor Mr. Kind, held just across the way from the Capitol at what he calls his favorite place in the District. The Library of Congress presented Kind with recognition for 20 years of the Veterans' History Project, which is the ongoing result of a bill the Representative wrote after listening to stories told at a Father's Day barbecue.
The project's director, Monica Mohindra said, "Thousands and millions of people would be impacted by this act. These over 114,000 stories are then going to inspire so many other acts of inspiration."
"I've always found our nation's history is one of my best friends because it puts things in context for me. As difficult as things may be. As ugly as the political scene may be today, there have been bad stretches through American history that...we've been able to overcome," said Rep. Kind. "For many people around the world, we're still the beacon of hope...and that's worth fighting for and trying to preserve."
This day is also likely worth preserving as a standout among the nearly 9,500 that a self-described "Kid from La Crosse's Northside" worked in the Nation's Capital to make things a little better for the constituents he serves.