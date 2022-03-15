One of two suspects in northside La Crosse homicide arrested

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police announce the arrest of one of the two men wanted in a fatal shooting on the northside of La Crosse in January.
Police said Tuesday afternoon that Karvel T. Freeman was arrested March 9 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on a La Crosse County warrant.
Lisa Marchesoni, Public Information Officer for the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, said that Freeman is being held without bond after being charged as a fugitive from justice.
He is scheduled for a court hearing in Tennessee on March 30 according to Marchesoni.
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said that they are in the process of returning Freeman to Wisconsin to appear on the charges.
Freeman had a warrant placed for his arrest earlier this month in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
A second man who had a warrant placed on him, Nelson D. Brown, 25, of Rockford, Illinois, is still wanted by police for his role in the shooting death of Ernest Knox in the 700 block of Rose Street on January 8.
The criminal complaint said that on early on the morning of Saturday, January 8, a La Crosse Police officer was heading north on the the 700 block of Rose Street when he heard what he believed to be possible gunfire. He saw a vehicle driving away by The Verse bar at 719 Rose St. as well as people running from the scene.
The officer then heard screams that someone had been shot. He called for an ambulance and eventually found a person, later identified as the victim Ernest Knox, with a gunshot wound to his chest. Although the officers and first responders began life saving measures and transported Knox to the hospital, he passed away about an hour after the shooting.
As investigators began to gather evidence at the scene, they found a wallet belonging to Karvel Freeman.
Witnesses said that a number of people were in an apartment upstairs above the bar and that Freeman and Brown were upset. They said that Knox was trying to calm things down. As the three were coming downstairs, a witness said that Freeman touched Brown, which he interpreted as a signal to shoot Knox. He then saw Brown pull out a gun and shoot Knox from 3-4 feet.
Anyone with information on Brown's location is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575.
Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com.
People can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via phone.
This is a developing story. As more information becomes available, we'll update this story.