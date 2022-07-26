One of Winona's new round-a-bouts is close to opening

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Construction on one of the four round-a-bouts is set to be completed by the end of July.
Minnesota Department of Transportation (DOT) released an update on the construction, saying the Hwy 43-61 round-a-bout should be opened by the end of the week of July 25 - barring any delays from weather or equipment.
The update said to expect delays or lane closures at that intersection through the first week of August for any additional construction they may need to do to connect the road and round-a-bout.
East Lake Blvd is set to open around the same time.