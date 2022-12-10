One person killed in north side fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One person is dead and one injured in a fire late Friday night on La Crosse's north side.
La Crosse Fire Department Captain Lance Tryggestad said that they were called to a structure fire at 608 Rose St. at 11:52 p.m.
Heavy fire was coming from the two-story triplex when crews arrived on the scene three-and-a-half minutes after the call.
While some of the tenants were able to get out on their own, one person was rescued by firefighters from inside the home.
That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.
A short time later, firefighters discovered another person, who was deceased, inside the home.
The name of the victim wasn't released.
According to Captain Tryggestad, the fire and it's cause are under investigation.
The American Red Cross is helping the tenants who were displaced by the fire.