One shot, one seriously hurt in Tomah incidents

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Tomah Police are investigating the shooting of one man and the injuries to another man at two different locations early Monday morning in Tomah.
According to a release from Chief Scott Holum, officers got a call to the Super 8 Hotel at 1008 E. McCoy Boulevard at 12:44 a.m. for an adult male who'd been shot with a firearm.
They found the man and began providing first aid. The statement said the person was conscious, alert, and was taken to Tomah Health for care.
About 15 minutes later, Chief Holum said that officers got a call to an apartment complex at 1028 Berry Avenue for a person bleeding profusely.
They found an adult male who was semiconscious with head injuries. First responders provided aid before taking the man to Tomah Health. The man was then flown by GundersenAir to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Chief Holum said that his department is investigating both scenes with the help of the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and Wisconsin State Patrol.
He called it an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tomah Police Department at 608-374-7400.
The statement concluded that "Based on witness statements and evidence obtained thus far, we believe all parties involved have been identified and there is no danger to our community or the general public. The names of the involved parties are being withheld until families have been notified."