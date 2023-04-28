One year anniversary of downtown's India Curry building fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Friday marks the one year anniversary of the downtown La Crosse fire that destroyed the building housing the India Curry House restaurant.

On April 28, 2022, the La Crosse Fire Department was called to the building just after 4 a.m.

Firefighters attacked the fire with several ladder trucks and ground crews. Those battling the fire inside eventually had to get out of the building due to the heat.

The building was a total loss and quickly torn down. The fire caused residents in the apartments above the restaurant to lose everything while nearby businesses had to close temporarily.

Fire Chief Jeff Schott said the fire was a learning opportunity as they're used to getting fires quickly under control.

"That was a longer term event for us. It required more incident command coordination. More of a divisional approach to a larger area structure. We really honed in on the fact that we had to draw a line in the sand. It was that fire wall, to the adjacent property and we really put all our energy into that and I think that's what saved the block."

As he looked back on that day, Chief Schott said there were several things that came from the fire: the department worked well with other agencies, their younger firefighters learning task level work, and importantly, there were no injuries or deaths.