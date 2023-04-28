 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Vernon and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Clayton and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.6 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

One year anniversary of downtown's India Curry building fire

  • Updated
  • 0
India Curry building fire.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Friday marks the one year anniversary of the downtown La Crosse fire that destroyed the building housing the India Curry House restaurant. 

On April 28, 2022, the La Crosse Fire Department was called to the building just after 4 a.m. 

Firefighters attacked the fire with several ladder trucks and ground crews. Those battling the fire inside eventually had to get out of the building due to the heat. 

The building was a total loss and quickly torn down. The fire caused residents in the apartments above the restaurant to lose everything while nearby businesses had to close temporarily.

Fire Chief Jeff Schott said the fire was a learning opportunity as they're used to getting fires quickly under control.

"That was a longer term event for us. It required more incident command coordination. More of a divisional approach to a larger area structure. We really honed in on the fact that we had to draw a line in the sand. It was that fire wall, to the adjacent property and we really put all our energy into that and I think that's what saved the block."

As he looked back on that day, Chief Schott said there were several things that came from the fire: the department worked well with other agencies, their younger firefighters learning task level work, and importantly, there were no injuries or deaths.  

