One year anniversary of the December 15th tornado outbreak

December 15th, 2021 and December 15th, 2022 are two very different situations.
Looking back a year ago on the December 15th tornado outbreak, many records were broken.
High temperatures climbed to 69 degrees in La Crosse in DECEMBER. This temperature broke the all-time daily high temperatures record as well as the December and Meteorological Winter record.
- December 15th record: 52 degrees (1923)
- December/Meteorological winter high temperature record: 67 degrees (Dec. 5th, 1998)
A moderate risk for severe weather was in place Wednesday evening (Dec. 15th, 2021). Since 1987, this was the first moderate risk in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin for the month of December.
Minnesota has NEVER had a December tornado warning or a tornado. Several warnings were issued across the southern part of the state. Two tornadoes have now been confirmed for the states. One in Wyattville and one in Hartland.
There have been 15 confirmed tornadoes in the NWS La Crosse coverage area. Now 8 of those tornadoes were not in the News 19 viewing area, but it does make for the largest tornadic event for NWS La Crosse.
La Crosse gusted to 68 mph, that was the highest report of a wind gust since March 30th 1982.
The damaging hail, winds and heavy rainfall even led to close for a couple of nights. These dangerous storms also led to plenty of hail damage all over roofs and cars.
Recap on the December 15th outbreak.