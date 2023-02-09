OneRepublic joins Ashley For The Arts lineup

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - The next headliner announced for August's Ashley For The Arts event is OneRepublic.
They are performing on Saturday, August 12 at 9 p.m.
The group is best known for the hits "Apologize", "Stop and Stare", and "Good Life".
They join three previously announced acts at the Arcadia festival.
Sawyer Brown and Trace Adkins are performing Friday afternoon August 11.
Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line takes the stage at 7 p.m. just before OneRepublic.
The three-day Ashley for the Arts runs from August 10-12 at Memorial Park in Arcadia.