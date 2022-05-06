Open house planned for Winona County Courthouse as part of Preservation Month

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - As part of National Historic Preservation Month, Winona County, the Winona County Historical Society, and the City of Winona Heritage Preservation Commission are hosting an open house of one of the city's most visible historic buildings.
The organizations said they chose the Winona County Courthouse to highlight the theme of "People Saving Places"
The courthouse, built in 1889, is on the National Register of Historic Places. It was the first courthouse in the state to receive that designation. A local architectural firm designed the building in what's known as the Richardsonian Romanesque style seen in many buildings from that era. According to the commission, it is the longest continually operating courthouse west of the Mississippi River.
Despite the history and historic designation, it took the efforts of concerned citizens twice in the past 50 years to save the building from destruction.
The courthouse also survived when a water pipe broke in 2000 which flooded the building which cost several million dollars to restore.
During the open house on Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m to 3 p.m., visitors can take a self-guided tour of the building and stop at different "learning stations" to learn more about the different functions of the courthouse.
The open house is free to the public.