Opening statements in triple homicide case

La Crosse, Wis - (WXOW) - The trial began Tuesday morning for Nya Thao, one fo two men charged in the killing of Nemo Yang, Pen Lor and Trevor Maloney. It was almost two years ago when the three victims were found shot to death outside of a West Salem area quarry.
In court, opening statements from District Attorney Tim Gruenke recounted the incidents of the case, including when Thao took the gun and shot each man several times.
"At that point, Kham gives the gun to Thao, says words to the effect of 'you better do it", Gruenke said. "At that point, Thao says something to the effect as (expletive), and shoots the young men."
That other man, also accused in the crime, is Khamthaneth Rattanasack. According to defense attorney Aaron Nelson, the witness providing the narrative that cites Thao as the shooter is only because of the fear they have of Rattanasack.
"So I submit to you that the real question you're going to need to decide here is who is the shooter," Nelson said.
The jury then heard testimony from one of three officers first at the crime scene as well as a description of the fatal injuries from the medical examiner. A crime scene investigator closed out the day.
The case resumes Wednesday morning and is expected to run through the week.