Opening weekend for Salvation Army bell ringing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - This weekend was the first that a familiar sight and sound made its annual return.
The Salvation Army and their bell ringing volunteers are back hoping to collect donations in their red kettles from patrons at area businesses. Around one-third of the La Crosse Salvation Army's annual budget comes from the six week campaign that lasts until Christmas weekend. In 2020, the local chapter reached its goal of $860,000.
Director of Development Isaiah Thomas says that the red kettles can bring people together over the holidays.
“The campaign is important itself," Thomas said. "As we’ve seen in the area, our unsheltered population needs us to show up for them. This is a way that the community can show up. By donating to the kettles. That can happen via our virtual kettle or that can happen by way of physically showing up at the kettle locations.”
Among opening weekend volunteers was UW-La Crosse Junior Rosa Bixler. She says that she plans to keep ringing bells this season as a way to give back.
“I think this is a really great time of the year to remember what Christmas is about," Bixler said. "What the true meaning meaning of giving is. Also, it’s just a great time to make sure that the Salvation Army gets all the funding they need to keep being able to provide all the services they do for our community.”
