Operation RiverWatch extends hours for Oktoberfest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Volunteers with Operation RiverWatch will be clocking additional hours to keep festgoers safe over Oktoberfest weekend.
Operation RiverWatch came into existence several years ago to combat a rash of river drownings of intoxicated college-aged men.
Volunteers from student organizations from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Viterbo University, and Western Technical College patrol the river to keep those who have had too much to drink from wandering into the river. They will once again be on duty, but for this big weekend they will be out from 9:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. during Oktoberfest.
In addition to watching the shoreline, Operation RiverWatch partnered with La Crosse Police Reserves offering a First Aid Station on 3rd Street in Downtown La Crosse. Offering assistance, water and food.