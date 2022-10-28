Opioid Overdose Reversal Stations placed throughout UWL

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Through a donation from Wisconsin Voices of Recovery, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (UWL) placed Nalox-Zone boxes throughout campus.
This comes as accidental overdose cases are on the rise nationwide. According to the CDC, more than 1,700 overdose cases reported in the state of Wisconsin from May of 2021 to this May.
To ensure the safety of their students, UWL has taken preemptive measures so in the event someone does overdose, students have access to the lifesaving medicine, Naloxone - more commonly known as Narcan.
"Our officers carry Narcan, however let's say something was happening in a residence hall, the hall staff who is there at that moment has direct access to it and can possibly administer that before officers arrive on scene," UWL Police Department (UWLPD) Police Chief Allen Hill said. "Having that extra layer of being proactive there, is the right thing to do."
These Nalox-Zone boxes are equipped with two Narcan nasal sprays and a CPR mask. They are located in the Recreational Eagle Center, the campus police station and in all 10 residence halls.
"Having Narcan available throughout the community is a tremendous resource," Eric Ellis, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance operations supervisor said. "When someone is experiencing a narcotic overdose, it's something that's relatively easy to reverse as long as it's recognized and treated appropriately."
Training sessions are provided for anyone on campus to learn how to administer Narcan and how to recognize symptoms of an overdose.
"The common way to administer Narcan in these kits that are available publicly, is it usually comes in a nasal spray," Ellis said. "So, it's just like cold medicine, it's as simple as holding up to their nostril and squirting it in."
Once opened, the box will automatically send a notice to Wisconsin Voices of Recovery for replacement purposes.
These lifesaving measures are available to anyone in the community, should they need it. The UWLPD is open 24-hours and is accessible to the public.
Both Hill and Ellis said after administering Narcan it's necessary to contact emergency services.
"Our officers have other life-saving equipment and so we can get EMS enroute and get the person the help they need," Hill said.