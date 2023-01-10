Opioid settlement funds a start, not a long-term fix

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health services has distributed about a third of the money it received from that massive settlement with opioid manufacturing companies. While helpful, one local expert said it's only a step in the process.
Here's how the distribution breaks down. As of Dec. 30, DHS has allocated $9.8 million of the $30.6 designated for the state:
- $250,000 to the Department of Public Instruction for grants related to substance use prevention curriculums or programming.
- $300,000 on a program to distribute fentanyl testing strips.
- $750,000 to expand a program offering the anti-overdose drug Narcan.
- $2.5 million available in grant funding for room and board costs for residential substance use disorder treatment.
- $6 million available in grant funding for tribal nations.
An emergency medical specialist at Gundersen Health, Dr. Chris Eberlein said the Narcan expansion in particular is greatly needed.
"This has saved hundreds of lives in our local communities without question. In fact, it's probably higher than that. We are getting saves at least several times a week," Dr. Eberlein said.
While he added that the money is helpful in what's been an ongoing battle for more than a decade, real progress, Eberlein notes, won't come from this settlement.
"We've got to start focusing on the social determinants of health that led to addiction in the first place. That's really where you're going to start seeing benefits, but you're not going to see them for awhile. Making sure people have the proper mental health, proper housing, and all these other determinants that go into driving addiction and crisis in their life."
The DHS Secretary-designee, Karen Timberlake, said they are operating on a limited timeframe to get the full $30 million distributed, having received $24.6 million late last year.
She adds in a statement: “Nevertheless, DHS has taken steps to ensure funds are distributed expeditiously while also ensuring community partners have adequate time to respond to funding opportunities.”