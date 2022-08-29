Opposition from north side to La Crosse school referendum

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse School District is catching some heated opposition to its proposed referendum of nearly $200 million by representatives of the city's north side.
Vicki Markussen of the North La Crosse Business Association, joined by parents of Logan High students, shared their views on why the referendum isn't a good idea.
Points brought up included a loss in property tax revenue from the current Trane building proposed for school consolidation, issues with getting children to and from athletic events and the potential of enrolling in Onalaska through school choice to ease the potential commute.
Markussen says that educational resources could be limited should the referendum pass in the November general election.
“We’re concerned that if students need extra help, you’ve now created a burden of the times available for them to get tutoring are before school and after school," Markussen said. "If they’re now having to ride a bus, that has a significant impact. We would love to see improvements to the tech education and trade programs. That’s why we’re really hoping that this can get defeated. So that we can come up with those improvements. We just want to see better solutions for our students to make access not a problem.”
The district has held several information sessions to answer the public's questions on the referendum.
Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel says the benefits of the proposal will outweigh the hardships of transportation and other issues.
“There is no perfect solution," Engel said. "This option though, that was proposed for the referendum, does allow us to meet our challenges as we move into the future. Declining enrollment, budget deficits that are projected, no new state funding. Along with that, it also allows us to invest in our kids for the future and provide new opportunities through career and technical education labs, modern education for our middle school students as well and much better facilities.”
The next session will be held at Longfellow Middle School at 7 p.m.
Click here for the full list of remaining sessions, two of which are virtual.