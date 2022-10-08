Organizations collaborate to hold 2nd Day of the Dead Celebration

VIOLA, Wis. (WXOW)- The McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua and Driftless Curiosity Inc. collaborated to bring the second annual Day of the Dead celebration to Keewaydin Farms in Viola Saturday afternoon.
Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, originated in Mexico as a way for people to remember family and friends who have passed on.
At the Keewaydin Farm, attendees had the chance to do more than that. They had the opportunity to learn from Mexican American Folk Artists though hands on workshops, storytelling and more.
Driftless Curiosity Board Member Gabriella Marvan designed a sculpture of La Catrina, with a butterfly pattern painted on her dress.
Also the event displayed a Doorway to the Dead, an altar lined with marigolds that was constructed during the festival andincluded photograph of a loved one who has passed away to add to the display.
Marvan said the aroma of the cempasuchil directs the souls to the altar.
"For us it is very important to connect with our roots but also to share with the United States," Marvan said. "Sometimes the Día de los Muertos take in a commercial way but we want to share the traditional way."
The one day event also features hands-on workshops like sugar skulls, corn husk flowers, embroidery, and tortilla-making. Attendees were also able to participate in painting a community mural, playing a traditional Loteria game with staff from the Consulate of Mexico in Milwaukee, and watching a professional Aztec Dance performance.