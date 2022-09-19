Organizations preparing for increased winter need in the community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As winter approaches, several local nonprofits are expecting an increase in the need to provide assistance to those less fortunate.
Catholic Charities in La Crosse provides many different kinds of services. This includes their Warming Center at 413 3rd Street South in La Crosse that can hold 34 people a night and increases that capacity when the temperature drops below 15 degrees.
Director of Housing Services Kevin Burch says that while donations have been steady, even peaking when the pandemic started, addressing the larger issues as a whole can help in the fight against poverty and other problems.
“We have generous donors and people are basically dropping things off daily," Burch said. "However, we can always take more and we are going to see an increased need this winter. We want to stabilize people. If we can provide shelter to them, provide a warm meal, that’s one of our goals. However, if we can keep them from coming into homelessness, especially over the winter months, we definitely want to do that.”
Another organization, The Salvation Army, has 6,000 volunteer hours to fill over the holiday season such as ringing the red kettle bells outside local businesses.
Isaiah Thomas, the Director of Development, says bringing the basic needs of human life is highly beneficial to their mission and to the people they help on a regular basis.
“One of the things that we always recommend the community do, especially during our colder season, is to bring socks, underwear, t-shirts," Thomas said. "Things that could quickly get cold or wet that we can easily replace out. That will be for our in-house residents as well as the folks that we see that come for meals daily.”
As a fundraiser, The Salvation Army is holding an event called "Rock the Red Kettle" on November 12. Scan the QR code below for more information.