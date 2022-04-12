Organizers ask you to 'think spring' for upcoming Earth Day event

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - Spring is in the air and that means Earth Day is just around the corner.
To celebrate, an Earth Day event called the 'Spring Thaw' is happening at Old Main in Galesville on Saturday, April 23rd.
The event will feature demonstrations and speakers that are focused on the importance of earth friendly practices. Plus, there will be several local vendors and food trucks set up both inside and outside of Old Main.
"We have great local producers of maple syrup, CBD, and some sprouts from up in Eau Claire," 'Spring Thaw' Organizer Aric Sampson said. "So, they are all kind of created in the local area and related to locally grown things."
Sampson said the event is for people of all ages.
"We live in such a beautiful area, the 'Garden of Eden', as Galesville is coined," Sampson continued. "So, giving people the tools and the knowledge to partake in the wonderful native plants that we have growing here... and all the goods that can be produced in our area... is what we are hoping to cultivate with this event."
Organizers said the event is free but donations will be accepted. All proceeds go toward 'Gale Star', a program that encourages kids to get involved in the arts locally.