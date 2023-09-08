Organizers prepare for 2023 Steppin' Out in Pink

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Gundersen Medical Foundation's Annual Steppin' Out in Pink walk is happening on Saturday.
Organizers were busy setting things up at Riverside Park in La Crosse on Friday. They said they are anticipating a great turnout this year, with 3,700 people are signed up to participate in the event.
For those that have never been, walkers wear pink and come together to celebrate breast cancer survivors and remember those who lost their lives to the disease.
"It's a really special event I think because we all are impacted by breast cancer in one way or another," Philanthropy Program Coordinator Olivia Moths said. "It's really special because a lot of the people that make this event happen are breast cancer survivors or are related to someone who is a breast cancer survivor. So, they have a really personal connection to what we are doing here."
Moths said all funds raised for Steppin' Out in Pink are used to help breast cancer patients locally.
The festivities begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday in Riverside Park. You can register by clicking here.