Out of this world figure skating at Green Island

La Crosse, Wis - (WXOW) - An outer space invasion took place at Green Island Ice Arena with the La Crosse Figure Skating Club's annual show. The outer space theme included over 20 skating routines with skaters of various ages and skill levels. Club members practiced for months for the big event.
"I started out not knowing how to do anything and now I know how," said young skater Alice. Her best friend Karina was of a similar opinion. "I used to be like, urghhh, all slow and tripping over every single bump, but now I'm like...wheewwww!," she said.
Skaters performed in both group and solo routines, most skaters doing at least two numbers during the show. The figure skating club is part of the winter activities programs provided by La Crosse Parks and Rec.