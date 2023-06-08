Outdoor art market returns to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A weekend of art is coming to the downtown La Crosse area.
River City Gallery is hosting an outdoor art market, for the fourth year in a row, on June 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On the second Saturday of every month this summer, June through September, the Gallery sponsors regional artists, and showcasing their work on Main Street and Second Street in La Crosse.
One of the primary reasons for hosting this outdoor art event is to give the opportunity to connect with local artists.
“We hope that the community thinks about this space as an area that will continue to grow and showcase our local artists, so we invite you to come down,” said Robin Moses, the Founder of River City Gallery.
Community members will have an opportunity to view arts of all kinds, including fine art, ceramics, jewelry, and crochet. New to the art market this year are live music performances and food vendors.
This weekend, the Gallery is hosting events inside their gallery located at 321 Main Street in La Crosse.
Local authors are signing books during the event. Additionally, there will be other local artists available to the public during a meet-and-greet.
With indoor and outdoor options to view local artists, the Gallery hopes to give the community an opportunity to access regional art of all kinds.
"So, it's really a fun place to stop in," said Moses. "There's a lot of color, there's a lot of excitement, and there's always something new."
