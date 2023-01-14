Outdoor Connections ready to help you get active this winter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Health experts say you should work to accomplish 30 minutes of exercise a day. During winter months it can be difficult to find the motivation to get outside.
Regular physical activity can help improve your physical and mental health.
Associate Director of Programs for REC Sports at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Nathan Barnhart said Outdoor Connections can help you find a way to help get your heart rate up outside in the winter.
"We have resources here and staff that kind of know the main areas and we can point you in the right direction," Barnhart said. "We can get you going to a place that will meet your needs and skill level and we got the equipment that will help you get out."
Outdoor Connections offers a variety of winter sporting equipment such as snow shoes, fat tire bikes, ice skates and more.
Equipment can be rented by the public. Students of the university receive a discounted price.