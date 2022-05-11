Outdoor dining option helping local restaurants

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - During the pandemic, area businesses have been allowed to set up seats outside their stores for guests on public sidewalks and parking spaces after the city of La Crosse waived an existing ordinance to help local restaurants stay afloat.
Tim Acklin of the City & Planning Department said this has fared well for the business owners as well as the area economy tourism.
“That is going to be beneficial to our city, Acklin said. "Especially the downtown and some of our other areas. It adds a sense of vibrancy. It adds additional amenities for our food and drink establishments. You see around the country in a lot of big cities that they have have outdoor dining. It just adds to the ambiance and character and ascetic value of these urban areas.”
Soula's Cuisina has benefitted from the city allowing the dining experience, and it may have kept the restaurant's doors open, according to manager Greg Saliaras.
"2020 and 2021 were very, very difficult," Saliaras said. "We can see by the empty spaces around town that a lot of businesses did not make it. The outdoor sitting definitely helps. It's something that every restaurant in town should try applying for. We saw an increase in our sales. It gives people a little bit of safety. There's still people who like to be outside having social distancing. Not being couped up in one space."
Soula's is filling out an application to offer outdoor dining again this year. Saliaras says that up to 90 percent of patrons request the outside option and hopes to have as many as 20 seats available.
The city is expected to vote on passing a new ordinance that would allow restaurants goers to dine in the public right of way on Thursday. If approved, restaurants would still be required to renew their street privilege permits and expanded liquor licenses annually. A small fee is associated with it.