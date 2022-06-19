 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Outdoor procession following Catholic mass

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Priests and church goers of the Blessed Sacrament Parish walked for a few blocks following mass as part of a celebration for the "Feast of Corpus Christi."

The procession started at the church's front door at Losey Boulevard and King Street before rounding a few adjacent blocks. Hymns were shared by those walking. Members of the Knights of Columbus carried a canopy over the priest's head during the trek.

This is the 85th annual event by the parish. The tradition dates back centuries in Europe.

