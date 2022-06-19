Outdoor procession following Catholic mass

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Priests and church goers of the Blessed Sacrament Parish walked for a few blocks following mass as part of a celebration for the "Feast of Corpus Christi."
The procession started at the church's front door at Losey Boulevard and King Street before rounding a few adjacent blocks. Hymns were shared by those walking. Members of the Knights of Columbus carried a canopy over the priest's head during the trek.
This is the 85th annual event by the parish. The tradition dates back centuries in Europe.