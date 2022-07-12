Outlook of voter turnout for August primary

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - August 6th marks the Summer primary with a handful of seats available, including the Democratic candidate for Wisconsin's 3rd District.
The City of La Crosse is hopeful for a primary voter turnout of 40-percent. City Clerk Nikki Elsen wishes many show up as resources are available to those in need.
“We just want to encourage people to vote," Elsen said. "If they’re an eligible voter, we’d like to see them cast a ballot and have that ballot counted. If something is keeping them from coming to the polls, if they’re not sure what to expect, they’re a little nervous that they’ve never voted before, they don’t know what to do, we want to be there to answer those questions. We want people to be comfortable with the voting process.”
Assistant Professor of Political Science at UW-L Anthony Chergosky feels primaries don't get the attention of general elections. 2022 has seats such as Governor and Senator up for grabs in the Badger State.
“All of these are very high profile elections," Chergosky said. "There’s going to be a lot of money spent on these elections. I do expect voter turnout to be quite high on the November election date. However, I am concerned about low voter turnout in the August primaries. Generally, primary elections do not attract the type of participation and enthusiasm that the general election does.”
To help those concerned with the voting process, the city will hold an information seminar on July 19 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center that is open to the public. Officials will answer questions people have about casting a ballot and will have voting machines available for attendees to practice with to familiarize themselves with the technology before the August primary and general election in November.