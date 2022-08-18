 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Outside agencies investigating inmate death at La Crosse County Jail

  • 0
la crosse county jail and law enforcement center and court.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two outside agencies are investigating the apparent suicide of a male inmate in the La Crosse County Jail. 

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday morning at 6:47 a.m., corrections officers found an unresponsive inmate who appeared to have attempted to commit suicide. 

The officers and jail nurse began life-saving efforts before the man was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System for what the sheriff's office said was advanced care. 

On Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's office said that the man, identified as John L. Koskovich, 31, of Mindoro, had died. 

An internal investigation is underway according to the sheriff's office into Koskovich's death. 

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin Department of Corrections are also working on an independent review of the incident. 

Tags

Recommended for you