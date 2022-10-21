Over 100 quilts on display at the Omni Center

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse Area Quilters sponsor the 18th Quilt Show at the Omni Center Friday afternoon.
The event helps fundraise for the organization through admission and raffles for gift baskets and a quilt.
The quilts on display are the work of the group. Members said some quilts took as long as one year to complete.
This years Featured Quilter Joyce Abernathy said she draws her inspiration through telling stories through her designs.
"I like to sit down with the person and have them give me their story," Abernathy said. "We're going to work together and you will get your story on fabric."
The final day of the show is Saturday held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.