 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Over 300 apple pies made for annual fundraiser in La Crescent

  • Updated
  • 0
Volunteers making pies.jpg

Volunteers working all day peeling, cutting, and baking more 300 apple pies for the Church of the Crucifixion annual fundraiser.

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- Volunteers spent Thursday preparing hundreds of apple pies for the Church of the Crucifixion's annual fundraiser. 

The annual apple pie bake coincides with La Crescent's Applefest USA.

Fundraiser organizer Rosanna Buehler said that people can take a pie home and enjoy it for Applefest.

"It's our main fundraiser for our organization," Buehler said. "We do have charities that we give to quarterly but the majority of it actually goes to the Crucifixion School here."

making pies.jpg
Annual pie fundraiser.jpg

With about 300 homemade pies spoken for from pre-ordering, they made about 20 extra for those on the waitlist. 

Even those in the elementary classes joined in on the festivities making their own pies to take home.

Marshall Storey.jpg

"I just think it's cool that it's the whole community just coming together to make apple pies and selling them for other people," fourth grader Marshall Storey said. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you