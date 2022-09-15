Over 300 apple pies made for annual fundraiser in La Crescent

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- Volunteers spent Thursday preparing hundreds of apple pies for the Church of the Crucifixion's annual fundraiser.
The annual apple pie bake coincides with La Crescent's Applefest USA.
Fundraiser organizer Rosanna Buehler said that people can take a pie home and enjoy it for Applefest.
"It's our main fundraiser for our organization," Buehler said. "We do have charities that we give to quarterly but the majority of it actually goes to the Crucifixion School here."
With about 300 homemade pies spoken for from pre-ordering, they made about 20 extra for those on the waitlist.
Even those in the elementary classes joined in on the festivities making their own pies to take home.
"I just think it's cool that it's the whole community just coming together to make apple pies and selling them for other people," fourth grader Marshall Storey said.