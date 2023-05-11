Over 70 artists set to take the stage at Mid West Music Fest

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Hundreds of people are expected to converge in Winona over the weekend for Mid West Music Fest.
The event has more than 70 bands set to take the stage between Friday and Saturday.
Venues include No Name Bar, Acoustic Café, Levee Park, Eagles Club, Peter's Biergarten, Blooming Grounds Café and Island City Brewing Company.
Mid West Music Fest Executive Director Sam Thueson said it's been an experience working with the community and businesses for the fest.
"It's humbling and great," Thueson said. "Winona is such a community oriented community - very supportive. I'm humbled by the generosity of the community and their excitement for the event."
The event will feature a variety of local food trucks.
On Saturday, there is an artisan fair at Levee Park and from noon to 4 p.m., there is free family friendly music and events.