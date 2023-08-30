 Skip to main content
Overdose Vigil at Coulee Recovery Center

Families and friends of those lost to addiction gathered this Wednesday evening at the Coulee Recovery Center in honor of their loved ones.

On Thursday is International Overdose Awareness day and in an honor of that, members of a grief group called "Its a Complicated Loss" help organize a Vigil in the Memorial Rock Garden Outside the Coulee Recovery Center.

"Even our best friends who haven't experienced this they cant really understand what what we all have in common and what we share and so its so powerful it's really the only place where we can be totally understood." said Mary Jo Snow one of the member of "It's a Complected Loss"

Members of the grief group joined with community members to remember those lost to addiction with a moment of silence and a remembrance walk.

