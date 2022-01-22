Packer preps for those new to Packer Nation

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Anyone new to Green Bay Packers fandom can get a green and gold crash course in La Crosse. First comes finding Packer stuff and in downtown La Crosse that place is TJ's Cheddarheads on Pearl Street. The big go to item is currently in stock.
"Definitely the cheddarheads that we sell, the big foam ones," said Molly Kalous, sales associate. "We have large adult size and then the smaller kid sizes as well."
The Packer section holds a wide variety of items ranging from hats, caps, signs, bibs and even some cheddar fuzzy dice. What you won't find is merchandise for other NFC North rival teams.
"No, no Bear or Viking items in the story," Kalous said.
The next essential on the Packer checklist is finding a great place to enjoy the game. Staying downtown means a trip to Glory Days. You can watch the game surrounded wall-to-wall-to-ceiling with some of the greatest Packers memorabilia around town. It's also a great gathering spot for a wide collection of fans.
"Lots of college kids, they love it, they come in wearing their jerseys," says Angie Graham, General Manager. "There's older fans too, quite a diversity and everyone is just so positive."