Packer preps for those new to Packer Nation

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Anyone new to Green Bay Packers fandom can get a green and gold crash course in La Crosse. First comes finding Packer stuff and in downtown La Crosse that place is TJ's Cheddarheads on Pearl Street. The big go to item is currently in stock.

Packer One

The Cheesehead hat, a must have for a Packer fan.

"Definitely the cheddarheads that we sell, the big foam ones," said Molly Kalous, sales associate. "We have large adult size and then the smaller kid sizes as well."

Packer Two

There's no shortage of Packer possibility when it comes to available items.

The Packer section holds a wide variety of items ranging from hats, caps, signs, bibs and even some cheddar fuzzy dice. What you won't find is merchandise for other NFC North rival teams.

Packer tthree

Packer stuff for even the youngest of fans.

"No, no Bear or Viking items in the story," Kalous said.

The next essential on the Packer checklist is finding a great place to enjoy the game. Staying downtown means a trip to Glory Days. You can watch the game surrounded wall-to-wall-to-ceiling with some of the greatest Packers memorabilia around town. It's also a great gathering spot for a wide collection of fans.

Packer four

Packer magic is everywhere at Glory Days.

"Lots of college kids, they love it, they come in wearing their jerseys," says Angie Graham, General Manager. "There's older fans too, quite a diversity and everyone is just so positive."

