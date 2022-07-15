"Packers Road Trip" makes a stop in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- "Packers Road Trip" makes it's way to La Crosse Friday.
Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy along with Green Bay Packers alumni: Tramon Williams, James Starks, Mike Neal, Tony Moll, Jason Spitz and Scott Wells are traveling throughout the state of Wisconsin to visit fans and give back to the communities they visit.
Mark Murphy said the Packers are donating to charities throughout their road trip.
On Friday afternoon, the Packers first stop in La Crosse was at the Kwik Trip Bakery.
Public Relations at Kwik Trip Steve Wrobel said the staff was excited to see the former Packer players.
"It was a thrill for our co-workers today," Wrobel said. "We had perfect attendance today with all the packers coming in everyone wanted to see them."
The Packers took a tour around the bakery. Learning how the bread is made and shipped off to the Kwik Trip shelves.
And a chance to meet some of the people working inside the bakery.
Former Packer Offensive Lineman Jason Spitz was asked what the tour is all about.
"The packers have always emphasized the importance of giving back to the community, it is a community owned team it is something that is unique," Spitz continued. "It is something that all of the former players respect and has been instilled in them the importance to give back to the community."
The "Packers Road Trip" ended the day at Copeland Park to throw the first pitch during the Loggers game.
The "Packers Road Trip" will continue with a stop at the Wisconsin National Guard in Onalaska Saturday to visit with more than 100 soldiers.