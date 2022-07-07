Packers Road Trip making stops in La Crosse, Onalaska next week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Packers Road Trip is making stops in La Crosse and Onalaska and elsewhere around the state starting next week.
From July 13-17 multiple Packers alumni will be aboard the Packers themed bus as it makes its way across Wisconsin stopping at schools, hospitals, and businesses, camps, event venues, and community centers.
Team President/CEO Mark Murphy along with alumni Tramon Williams, James Starks, Mike Neal, Tony Moll, Jason Spitz, and Scott Wells will all be a part of the festivities.
Besides La Crosse and Onalaska, the tour has stops scheduled including Hudson, Wisconsin Rapids, Prescott, and Thorp.
Details on the visits weren't immediately released.
WXOW will update with that information as soon as it is released.