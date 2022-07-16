Packers spend time with National Guard Recruits

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) – The Packers Road Trip wrapped up it’s extended visit to the Coulee Region Saturday with a stop at the Wisconsin National Guard Armory in Onalaska and a visit with a new class of recruits.
The trip, the 16th for the team – first as the Packer Tail Gate and now Packers Road Trip – squeezed a number of stops in while in the La Crosse area Friday and Saturday.
Packers President/CEO, Mark Murphy, said the tour was able to surprise some folks while in town.
“We managed to crash a wedding party in La Crosse (Friday) night,” Murphy said outside the National Guard Armory.
The surprise visits are a special part of the Packers Road Trip in which a group of former players made some planned and unplanned visits as they crisscrossed the state.
In the history of the summer excursions, the franchise has raised about $3 million for special causes, Murphy said. So far this year they have given out about $125,000. But, Murphy said meeting people and showing support for the communities of the state is just as important as raising funds.
After spending a portion of the day Friday in La Crosse with stops at Kwik Trip headquarters and the La Crosse Loggers game at Copeland Park, the former players, Murphy and other team officials, took some time to visit with the National Guard recruits and give out some team gear.
Tramon Williams, who spent much of his 15-year pro career in Green Bay, said the stop in Onalaska was a special one for him.
“You know, I can relate to people like this. My brother was in the National Guard,” Williams said. “The world is just a better place with people like this. For us to come out and show our support for a special group of people who go out and fight for our freedom is wonderful:”
Williams was joined on the trip by several other former Packers including James Starks, Mike Neal, Tony Moll, Jason Spitz and Scott Wells.
Williams, who grew up in Louisiana, said he has always felt welcome in Wisconsin and he is honored to be able to get out and meet people from various parts of the state.
After leaving La Crosse, the outfit made their way to Wisconsin Rapids for the final leg of the trip.