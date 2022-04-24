Packers superfan heading to NFL Draft in Las Vegas

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mark Murphy, President of Murphy's Frame & Axle, has been a Packers season ticket holder for 20 years. His loyalty to the team is being rewarded as he's received two tickets to sit in Green Bay's VIP section during the first round of the NFL Draft, which can be seen on WXOW Thursday starting at 7 p.m.
There is very little Murphy hasn't done as a Packers fan, but the NFL draft has always been a dream of his to attend.
“The NFL Draft has been on my bucket list for a long time," Murphy said. "We were going to go two years ago, but COVID hit and got canceled. We looked at it this year again back in Vegas. The first round was sold out. So we decided that we’ll wait. Then a week later I get an email from the Packers saying I was selected to the draft. To the inner circle. One of ten people selected.”
Mark is also not the only one in the Murphy household to be a dedicated fan of football.
“My wife and I, she’s actually a big Badger fan. A big football fan. So her love of the badgers and my love of the Packers came together. That’s something that we enjoy doing together. We’re at every home game.”
Murphy's home business are littered with Packers memorabilia, but he does have some stand out favorites.
“I have one of Clay that he did a signing of. Three of the pictures he signed, not only his name, but he signed ‘Big Play Clay.’ His father played in the NFL. His uncle played in the NFL, so they each got one of those. I have the third.”
While he's met plenty of Packers players during his life, a run in with Brett Favre's agent and father is among the most memorable.
“I met Irv Favre and Bus Cook at a playoff game. Deanna Tynes walked in. I had no idea who she was. She sat to the left of me. Irv was to the right of me. So I turned from him and introduced myself to the pretty lady. Got a tap on my shoulder and Irv says ‘You know who that is?’ And I said ‘No. I’d like to though.’ And he says ‘that’s Brett’s fiance.'”
Mark is also seeking out the possibility of being inducted to the Packers Hall of Fame as one of their biggest fans. He was once named as one of the 13 biggest fans of the team in the state of Wisconsin.
Being as though he will see the Packers make two selections during the first round of the draft, he has an idea of what to expect when his favorite team is on the clock.
“There’s a lot of talk about getting a first round wide receiver. I believe that if one of their top three candidates are there, absolutely. If not, unfortunately some fans probably won’t be happy because I believe they’ll go D-line or offensive tackle.”
Mark was also born with a condition called hemophilia, which prevented him from ever playing the sports that he loves. Doctors initially told his parents that he would not live beyond the age of five. Now 58 and a successful business owner, he has amassed one of the largest collections of Packers gear in the world. But he says he would trade in every autograph, jersey, picture and memory just to play a single game of tackle football.