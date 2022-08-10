PACT Act brings expanded care to veterans

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW)- On Wednesday, President Biden signed into law the PACT Act to strengthen healthcare benefits for veterans.
The PACT Act ensures quality screenings and care for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals during their service.
Some of these toxins came from burn pits, a method soldiers used to destroy waste through burning.
Winona County Representative Service Officer Tom Anderson said that veterans, especially ones that have served in the Gulf War, should be aware of sudden symptoms.
"One of the key phrases that the VA website uses is that they encourage veterans to keep an eye out for is any medical conditions that don't have a otherwise rational explanation," Anderson said.
Some conditions could be an onset of adult asthma or irritable bowel syndrome. Some serious cases can lead to various cancers.
If symptoms like this occur, Anderson Encourages veterans to reach out to their primary health team specialists and get in touch with the VA.
The PACT Act also brings benefits for veterans exposed to other toxins.