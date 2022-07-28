Paddling for Hope: Changing Course

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Mississippi River is many things including unpredictable.
For that reason, a La Crosse woman's attempt to inspire generosity by becoming the oldest woman to solo kayak the river takes a new turn.
Bobbi Rathert began her journey, dubbed Paddling for Hope, in late May from the Mississippi headwaters at Lake Itasca. She made it 650 miles to Dubuque, Iowa before having to return home.
Over the past few months, Rathert weathered tornadoes and floods, even nearly drowning at one point as she writes in her blog. In the end, heat exhaustion took its toll. Her doctor advised Rathert to call off the attempt this year.
"Every single day was a challenge," said Rathert. "I think the biggest challenge was not knowing what it was going to be, or when, or how, where things would come up. They weren't all bad challenges. They were amazing--amazing, exciting, frightening, exhilarating. I just think it was a total lifetime experience."
Her attempt, however, was only meant to inspire the community, and people across the country, to get outside their comfort zone and support Hope Restores. The African American nonprofit resource group said because of the connections they're making, they've outgrown their space and are looking to create a new community center.
Tashyra Jackson, the Hope Restores Director of Operations said, "This hasn't been a one-person assignment. It hasn't been a one-person project. So, it's going to be something the entire community can look and say, we were part of putting that building there, every dollar of the way, literally. So, it's going to be a true staple for how we've come together."
"We might start a brick program here soon where if you're able to purchase a brick, we'll have a path almost to this new building," added Hannah Amann, the project manager for Paddling for Hope. "Bobbi [Rathert] did this path down the river to charge this forward. You can be a part of the path that leads to a new building for Hope Restores."
Amann encouraged people to give whatever they are able, adding that even small amounts add up quickly.
As for Rathert, she didn't rule out another trip down the river. After all, she's only 68.
In the meantime, she's working to compile her experience in a book.
"Just the other day I had a flash of a place I was I totally forgot about. I think there's so much story that I kept piling up and piling up that I think I'll try to do that," said Rathert.
You can read more about Rathert's experience so far and learn how to contribute by visiting the Paddling for Hope website.