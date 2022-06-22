Paddling for Hope: From Lake Itasca to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As we've reported, Bobbi Rathert is attempting to become the oldest woman to solo kayak the Mississippi River at the age of 68.
On Wednesday afternoon Rathert docked at Veterans Freedom Park where she shared her incredible experiences so far.
Her journey has been far from easy.
Over roughly 375 miles traveled out of the estimated 2,300+ total miles, Rathert has experienced tornadoes, river floods and challenges just finding a place to camp for the night. However, any challenges Bobbi faces, she knows she will overcome.
"I don't quit even maybe when I should," Rathert said. "But that's a good thing because it has gotten me back out when things have happened. It brings enjoyment back to me."
In collaboration with the La Crosse-based African-American nonprofit Hope Restores, Rathert is 'Paddling for Hope' to promote and support their mission of greater diversity within the community.
While Rathert was docked in La Corsse, Mayor Mitch Reynolds presented $5,000 from the city to Hope Restores in honor of her travels.
Rathert said that the support she sees from the community helps drive her towards her goal.
"It's uplifting," Rathert continued. "For me this is a total community thing and the money that comes in is just a symbol of that."
Hope Restores plans to use some of the funds raised to move to a new facility.
