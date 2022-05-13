Painting from Winona museum sells for $45 million

NEW YORK (WXOW) - The historic artwork depicting George Washington crossing the Delaware River in 1776 that until recently was displayed in a Winona museum has sold at a New York auction for $45 million.
Christie's auctioned off Emanuel Leutze's Washington Crossing the Delaware Thursday night for what was a record for a painting by the artist and selling for more than double the high pre-auction estimate.
The estimated auction price was between $15-20 million.
The final price was $45,045,000 after what Christie's said online was a showdown between two bidders.
This smaller version hung in the White House from the 1970s to 2014 mainly in the West Wing reception room. According to an article in Barrons, the collector who had loaned it to the White House sold it to Mary Burrichter and Bob Kierlin, the founders of the Minnesota Marine Art Museum.
In 2015, the painting went from the walls of the White House to a place at the museum along the Mississippi River.
It hung there until March when it went to the auction house.
The iconic painting shows George Washington leading soldiers across the Delaware River to surprise soldiers on the other side on Christmas night in 1776. "A German-born American immigrant, Leutze was also a staunch abolitionist and in 'Washington crossing the Delaware' he deliberately included a variety of the figures that make up the melting pot that formed the American nation," said Paige Kestenman, American art specialist at Christie's.
The painting from 1851 is one of three versions by artist Emanuel Leutze, though only two survive. A much larger 12x21 foot version hangs in the Metropolitan Museum. This smaller one that went up for auction is approximately 3x6 feet. The third copy which was at a museum in Germany, was destroyed in an air raid during World War II.
There was no word on who bought the painting.