Pakistani film "John" makes international premiere in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - After receiving a great response in Pakistan, Babar Ali's feature film "John" is making it's international premiere starting in La Crosse.

"John" is a coming of age film that tells the story about a Christian boy growing up in Karachi, Pakistan and all the troubles that he endures being a religious minority in a predominantly Muslim country that would eventually lead him to a life of crime.

The violence young people face in Pakistan and the effects it can have is something Ali says is one of the main themes of this film.

"Growing up in an environment where you've seen so much violence, you know, it affects you and that's been a core theme of all the films that I make. I try to raise awareness about the issues and how we can come to a conclusion and make lives better for the people through the films that I make"

The International Youth Media Summit helped produce this film with Ali and it took 5 years to complete.

"John" premieres at the Rivoli theater in downtown La Crosse at 7:00 p.m. and will then be shown in Los Angeles for several private screenings.

