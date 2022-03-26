Parents relieved son is safe

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) –Working with anyone they thought could help earn Jacob’s freedom, Quinn and Hauser were on what Quinn called a roller coaster of emotions as they cleared one hurdle after another until Jacob was finally freed Friday.
It was just about 5 p.m. Friday when Hauser received work from Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office that he was safely in a NATO country.
“It can’t be an;y better than when I heard his voice for the first time,” said Hauser who spoke to her son on a video call. “It sounded like angels singing in my ear hearing his voice.”
Jacob, who was back with his wife and daughter, looked tired but appeared to be fine, Hauser said.
Jacob, 28, was working as a teacher in Ukraine when Russia invaded the country.
Like millions of Ukrainians, he tried to leave the country by traveling into Turkey. It was at the border where he was stopped and detained by the Russian Army who held him until Friday.
Quinn, who also spoke with Jacob Friday said he was relieved to hear that his son was treated well throughout the ordeal.
Speaking with Don Lemmon on CNN Friday evening, Quinn said the 10 days were difficult and gave him a feeling of helplessness.
“Not knowing what kind of conditions he was in was heartbreaking,” Quinn said. “Knowing that your son was enduring something you had no control over. You don’t wish that on any parent.”
While they know their son is safe, Quinn and Hauser must now wait until they can see him in person which Hauser said can’t come soon enough.
“It’s going to be astronomical the feelings that are going to flow through me when I get to give him a hug for the first time,” she said.