Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 100 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CDT Saturday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 5.8 feet Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.4 feet on 05/20/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Parents relieved son is safe

Photo contributed by Tina Hauser

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) –Working with anyone they thought could help earn Jacob’s freedom, Quinn and Hauser were on what Quinn called a roller coaster of emotions as they cleared one hurdle after another until Jacob was finally freed Friday.

It was just about 5 p.m. Friday when Hauser received work from Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office that he was safely in a NATO country.

“It can’t be an;y better than when I heard his voice for the first time,” said Hauser who spoke to her son on a video call. “It sounded like angels singing in my ear hearing his voice.”

Jacob, who was back with his wife and daughter, looked tired but appeared to be fine, Hauser said.

Jacob, 28, was working as a teacher in Ukraine when Russia invaded the country.

Like millions of Ukrainians, he tried to leave the country by traveling into Turkey. It was at the border where he was stopped and detained by the Russian Army who held him until Friday.

Quinn, who also spoke with Jacob Friday said he was relieved to hear that his son was treated well throughout the ordeal.

Speaking with Don Lemmon on CNN Friday evening, Quinn said the 10 days were difficult and gave him a feeling of helplessness.

“Not knowing what kind of conditions he was in was heartbreaking,” Quinn said. “Knowing that your son was enduring something you had no control over. You don’t wish that on any parent.”

While they know their son is safe, Quinn and Hauser must now wait until they can see him in person which Hauser said can’t come soon enough.

“It’s going to be astronomical the feelings that are going to flow through me when I get to give him a hug for the first time,” she said.