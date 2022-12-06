Parishioners at Holy Trinity get ready for Saturday's annual Cookie Walk

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Parishioners at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in La Crosse were getting things ready for the annual Cookie Walk on Tuesday.
"Everyone is busy cooking and baking and decorating and then parish members drop them off here, Then we will just organize them in trays and people can come and pick out what they want." said Beth Mirasola Smith who has been helping organize the Cookie Walk.
The walk will start at 8:00 am on Saturday Dec. 10 and run till noon at Leo Hall at Holy Trinity which is at 1333 13th St. South.
They're also running a raffle during the event. Tickets are $1 and prizes include a Wine and Pasta basket and a handmade quilt.