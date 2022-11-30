Partnership training deals with mental health crisis handling

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Around a dozen organizations have come together to learn how to handle people during a mental health emergency.
Crisis Intervention Partners (CIP) is a two day seminar where participants learn how to assist those struggling with mental health issues. Wednesday was the second day and focused on de-escalation strategies. Tuesday put an emphasis on trauma informed care.
Studies show that more than 30-percent of Americans struggled with anxiety or depression during this time last year. Wisconsin and Minnesota are both below 25-percent in that area. At the start of the pandemic, more than 20-percent of people nationwide dealt with a mental health issue.
The event took place at the Myrick Park Center.
Organizations involved with teaching at this week's seminar include:
- La Crosse Police Department
- La Crosse Fire Department
- La Crosse County Sheriff's Department
- La Crosse County Human Services
- Aptiv
Organizations taking part in learning the material include:
- Youth Justice
- WisCorps
- Coulee Recovery Corps
- Onalaska School District
- Boys & Girls Club
- YMCA
As for why the need is important, Captain Avrie Schott with the LCPD says that learning how to handle these situations long term will benefit all involved.
"We have a tendency to be called sometimes on some of those members of our community's worst days and they are calling for help," Schott said. "Their crisis is their crisis and we're there to support them. How do we support them in that moment, but then down the road, what resources do we have in the community that we can partner with, build relationships with and provide that consumer the support necessary. Not just on the day we're responding, but in the weeks and the months to follow."
The La Crosse Police Department also undergoes Crisis Intervention Training (CIT), which lasts for five days and covers similar topics.
The department also has a dedicated Community Resource Unit that specializes in these exact situations. They are on pace to receive 1,500 calls in their first 18 months since the unit's establishment.