Partnerships provide assistance for homeless at Houska Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the expiration of La Crosse's homeless housing agreement with the Econo Lodge over the weekend, a portion of the local unsheltered population has relocated to Houska park.
The City of La Crosse and a collective of agencies came together over the past couple months to determine how to effectively support those living at the park.
Isaiah Thomas, Director of Development at the La Crosse Salvation Army, said the park was the only solution available, and the organization will assist those with frequent check-ins.
"Our goal for whoever we're working down at the park with, so our case management approach, working with individuals to identify some of the barriers or challenges that they have to housing employment whatever it may be," Thomas said.
The Salvation Army plans to be down at the park at least once or twice a week. The City of La Crosse is looking to establish security walk throughs two times a night while people reside at the park.
La Crosse's Homeless Services Coordinator, Brian Sampson, said that these are short term plans but the goal is to ultimately get people out of the park.
"We are trying to get people into housing," Sampson said. "We are trying to partner with people and work with people to find sustainable long term options for them."
Representatives from the organizations involved said they hope to have a solution for the winter housing by the end of this summer season.