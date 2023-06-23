Parts of Central High School to reopen on Monday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse said late Friday that parts of Central High School are reopening on Monday several days after a fire at the school.
The district said that the Hackett addition is reopening following Wednesday's fire which broke out in an air-handling room at the school. No one was hurt in the fire.
The release said that the district's Buildings and Grounds staff, the fire department, and Xcel Energy have worked to get the school open again for classes and activities.
All previous scheduled summer school classes, co-curricular practices, lessons, and other activities begin again on Monday. Due to the continuing clean up process, the district said that they may have to move things around a bit to accommodate everyone.
When entering and exiting the school, the district is asking to please use the Travis Street doors.
The district didn't put a timeframe on when the rest of the school would reopen.
Anyone with questions or concerns about activities at the school can call 608-789-8955.