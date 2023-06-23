 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR PM2.5 ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR OZONE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until midnight
tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, and Richland.


The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through 11 PM
CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.


Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours.
Air quality will also be impacted by wildfire smoke at the surface
originating from the Quebec Province. The air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide,
with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated
basis. During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including
outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.


For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Parts of Central High School to reopen on Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire in air-handling room closes Central High

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse said late Friday that parts of Central High School are reopening on Monday several days after a fire at the school. 

The district said that the Hackett addition is reopening following Wednesday's fire which broke out in an air-handling room at the school. No one was hurt in the fire. 

The release said that the district's Buildings and Grounds staff, the fire department, and Xcel Energy have worked to get the school open again for classes and activities. 

All previous scheduled summer school classes, co-curricular practices, lessons, and other activities begin again on Monday. Due to the continuing clean up process, the district said that they may have to move things around a bit to accommodate everyone. 

When entering and exiting the school, the district is asking to please use the Travis Street doors. 

The district didn't put a timeframe on when the rest of the school would reopen. 

Anyone with questions or concerns about activities at the school can call 608-789-8955.  

